MILTON — It was an easy decision for Ian Walter to write about his participation in the Milton Area High School’s Marching Black Panthers when asked to craft an essay for English class about something he loves.
“It teaches me a lot of different skills,” Walter, a senior trumpet player, said of band. “It’s taught me to be more social.”
Rebecca Gehrer, a senior who plays flute, said marching band members are like a family.
Both Walter and Gehrer are they’re thankful to be able to perform with the marching band during their final year in high school.
With the coronavirus pandemic, and all of the uncertainty surrounding what would be allowed throughout the school year, band Director Alyssa Williams said preparations for this year’s field show have been “very different.”
She noted that reduced hours for band camp resulted in the field show being slightly altered.
In order to practice proper social distancing, she said students largely remain stationary during the performance, while standing at least 6-feet apart.
“My kids have done an incredible job,” Williams said. “We’re lucky to have band. Some districts haven’t been able to play.”
This year, the band will be playing music from “The Greatest Showman” during its field show being held at Milton’s four home football games.
Gehrer has seen the move “a few times” and was excited to learn the band would be performing songs from the musical movie.
“(The songs) tell a story that is quite representative of everyday life,” she said.
Walter said the songs were relatively easy to learn to play.
“It’s fun because I like the way the music sounds,” he said. “It’s really happy and pumped up.”
Gehrer plays the flute while Walter plays trumpet. Both noted they’ve had to change the way in which they play in order to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.
Gehrer used pieces of a mask to create a cover for her flute to prevent droplets from her blowing into the instrument from spreading out of it.
“It was different (playing the masked flute) at first,” Gehrer said. “It made the tone sound really bad. I had to find the right slot to blow (into the flute) to make it get the right tone.”
Walter noted that a sock is placed over the bell of the trumpet in order to stop water droplets from spreading.
After football season, Williams said due to changing state regulations some uncertainty remains about the format musical performances will take. She said the district may have to live stream concerts in order for families to see the students play.
Band members include: Rebecca Gehrer and Morgan Solomon, flute; Skyler Harrington, Kayli Johnson, Emily Reynolds and Arella Sandrick, clarinet; Nathan Hall, saxophone; Ian Walter, trumpet; Ashley Shamblen, mellophone; Levi Shamblen, baritone; Lucas Hower, tuba; Cloey Davis, Chadrick Bastian, Xavier Godown, Alex Rinehart and Jillian Latchford, percussion; Kiersten Bowers, Mya Cromwell, Mason Erb, Riley Godown, Ryleigh Mabus, Jessica Morgan, Emily Nicholas and Lillian Tilman, color guard.
In addition to Williams, staff members include: Steve Klees, assistant director; Cherity Rinehart, color guard instructor; and Gretchen Carpenter, pit percussion.
