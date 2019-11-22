Evangelical Community Hospital appoints new directors
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced two new directors in the Revenue Cycle department, which handles all administrative and clinical functions that contribute to the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue.
Charles Martin, MPA, CHFP, has been named director of Managed Care Contracting.
Martin is responsible for negotiating payer contracts for both the hospital and Evangelical Medical Services Organization. In addition, he oversees the revenue integrity function of Revenue Cycle, which manages all applicable charge masters for billing, as well as charge reconciliation for the organization.
Martin began his career at the hospital in the position of reimbursement analyst. His career has spanned over 25 years with various positions within Revenue Cycle including: payer contracting, reimbursement, charge description maintenance, finance and accounting, registration, billing and collections, and customer service. In his most recent role, he was responsible for the regional operations and integration of the Susquehanna Health entities into UPMC.
Martin holds a Master of Public Administration Degree (MPA) from Marywood University in Scranton. He also holds a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP) designation as sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).
Lorraine Flood, LPN, was recently promoted to director of Professional Coding.
Flood began at the hospital in January 2018 and was instrumental in the development of professional coding compliance as a focus at Evangelical. Through her leadership, she defined the department’s roles and responsibilities as it related to Revenue Cycle and Evangelical Medical Services (EMSO) operation.
In the director role, Flood’s primary responsibility is working with the EMSO to provide training on, and review of, record documentation as it supports the appropriate level of services that are billed for the care provided to EMSO patients.
Flood has 25-plus years in nursing experience at both the inpatient and physician practice settings. Her most recent seven years, she worked in compliance and education of providers.
Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes
MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes has awarded David Gray the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for the third quarter of 2019.
Gray has nearly two decades of industry-related experience. He works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC provides premium-quality kiln-dried log homes, log cabins, timber frame homes and timber accents.
