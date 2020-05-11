St. Joseph to hold mass at parish center

MILTON — With the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg recently announcing guidelines for churches in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties to begin holding masses this week, the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton is making plans to hold its first in-person mass since March.
Father John Hoke said masses will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at the church parish center on Cemetery Road.
He said mass will be held at the parish center, rather than at the church on Broadway, as the center is easier to sanitize and can better accommodate social distancing.
"We will be able to put chairs six feet apart," Hoke said. "It will be easier to clean (the center) than wipe down all the pews at the church."
He said a live stream of the Sunday mass will be broadcast on the church Facebook page, in order to accommodate those who still wish to stay at home. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the church has been holding a weekly mass via Facebook.
"If those people who stay home want to receive holy communion, one half hour after the mass, I will stay in the (parish center) parking lot and give communion to those who drive out from their homes," Hoke said.
While he will not wear a face mask while conducting the mass, Hoke will be masked while presenting holy communion to those in attendance.
For those who attend the in-person masses, Hoke said communion will be given prior to attendees leaving.
"I have the ability to say to people 'stay in your seat, I will come to you,'" he said. "There is plenty of space for me to walk to them. We will not be breaking social distancing."
Due to the size of the parish center, Hoke said each mass will accommodate approximately 70 people, seated six feet apart.
"We will have a special section on the side for families who are coming, as a family with children," Hoke said. "They can put chairs closer together so they can handle little ones... It will be wonderful to get the families together again."
He noted that everyone attending mass must wear a mask.
"We will have opportunities to sanitize hands as (attendees) come in," Hoke said.
