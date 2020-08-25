LEWISBURG – Bucknell University welcomed its largest incoming class with 991 new students when it began its 175th academic year on Monday, Aug. 17.
Students among the record Class of 2024 come from 33 states, the District of Columbia and 37 countries. The first-year student body includes nearly 19% students of color, more than 4% international students and more than 10% who are first-generation students. The class had an average GPA of 3.61.
There are also 35 transfer students this year, 12 who are Bucknell Community College Scholars.
“After getting to know the Class of 2024 over the last two years during the admissions process, my team and I are thrilled to welcome them to the Bucknell community,” said Kevin Mathes ’07, dean of admissions. “They have competed in the Junior Olympics, performed field research in Yellowstone National Park, acted in 11 TV movies and series and competed in the VEX Robotics World Championship. We were impressed with their academic abilities, service work, leadership skills and dedication to their communities. They have had a high school experience unlike any other and we know their resilience and grit will be on full display as they embark on their journey at Bucknell.”
This year, the Bucknell Office of Admissions received 9,890 applications from students across the country and around the world.
The University opened the 2020-21 academic year with an enrollment of 3,724 students, including 30 graduate students. Due to the pandemic, students were given the option to take classes remotely this fall and 338 chose to do so, meaning 3,386 returned to campus.
