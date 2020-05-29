NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who drive Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound are advised of alternating lane closures in the coming week in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships, Union County.
Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 westbound, between mile markers 194.5 and 191.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, maintenance crew will perform crack sealing between mile markers 207.4 and 210.4.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed.
Motorists should be alert, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.