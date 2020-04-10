LEWISBURG — For weeks, local prison union officials and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) have blasted federal Bureau of Prison (BOP) officials for what they see as clearly dangerous policies in transferring inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now word has come down that USP Lewisburg will be a quarantine holdover facility for inmates to be housed from all over the country.
Andy Kline, president Local 148, USP Lewisburg, noted the change in an email to The Standard-Journal. Additionally, he said the bureau plans to send staff from Lewisburg to other bureau prison in the northeast which are dealing with staffing issues due to COVID-19.
"(This week) USP Lewisburg was directed to send staff to help prisons that are short staffed and have sick staff and inmates because of COVID-19," Kline said, noting 20 are to go to New York and 10 to an Ohio prison. "At least two of these prisons have been poorly staffed for over a decade."
USP Lewisburg has lost over 100 positions since 2017, Kline noted, and thousands more positions have been lost in the Northeast Region. A hiring freeze, coupled with the elimination of positions, he said, is something he and other union officials have noted has created a "perfect storm" leading into the pandemic.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 10) has for weeks criticized the bureau and Director Mike Carvajal, and noted the bureau is not taking into consideration community resources and neglecting its role in flattening the curve related to the pandemic.
“Without logic, reason, or adequate explanation, the federal Bureau of Prisons — despite having more COVID-19 cases than Alaska, Wyoming, and North Dakota — continues to move inmates across the country while everyone else is doing their part to stop the mitigation of COVID-19.
“By housing inmates set to be moved in the northeast region at USP Lewisburg, the federal Bureau of Prisons is endangering the community and putting at risk the staff members who work at the facility every day. Our local hospitals and the community surrounding USP Lewisburg have made it clear: They do not have the capacity to deal with a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison the likes of which have already been seen at FCI Oakdale and FCI Elkton.
“Continued movement of inmates is unbelievably irresponsible behavior by an organization devoid of competent leadership. To move them into a rural community that cannot deal with a large COVID-19 outbreak defies the entire thought process behind virus mitigation.
“I call on BOP Director Michael Carvajal to halt inmate movement and reverse consideration of USP Lewisburg’s designation as the northeast quarantine holdover center. In the alternative, I am hopeful for swift consideration of the PANDEMIC Act of 2020 to stop movement during this national emergency. To continue this behavior jeopardizes lives.”
Kline said the quarantine policy will result in inmates flown from across the U.S. into Pa. and bused to USP Lewisburg, where they will be held for 14 days until they can be transported to another prison.
Staffing is a serious concern, he said. Lewisburg, he noted, is at 80 percent staffing. Nearly 60 staff in the Northeast Region is infected with COVID-19, Kline noted, so staffing throughout the region is of concern.
"This is why we tried to get the inmate movement stopped for the last three weeks," he said.
"Given the current COVID-19 situation nationwide, lack of proper staffing in the BOP, sick inmates starting to fill hospitals in small communities like Ohio and numerous BOP staff nationwide eligible to retire," Kline wrote, "the perfect storm we previously described that is coming... is now here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.