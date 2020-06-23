DANVILLE — The recital at the Karen Gronsky School of Dance was canceled earlier this year amid stay-at-home orders.
But Gronsky’s students, with help from instructors, put performances together this week now that the school has opened up again. Gronsky herself made sure the young performers were safely distanced from one another in the parking area and there was plenty of hand sanitizer in use.
“It was hard to not be able to be in touch with my dancers who I have been with for years and years and years every day,” Gronsky said. “I’ve been teaching in Danville for 26 years for this place where hundreds of people come through every week and it was just empty.”
Gronsky and her husband cleaned, painted, reupholstered and sanitized during the down time. The activity while sheltered was a morale booster.
“It actually gave me hope for the future,” Gronsky said. “It was a scary time with the fear of the unknown.”
Gronsky said Zoom and Google classes were held in the weeks after, but the energy dancers transmit to one another was missing.
“I felt like I was alone,” she said. “It worked for a time, but we all miss each other.”
The students also rehearsed indoors on safely distanced squares, activity which Gronsky said was good for the kids.
Instructors Olivia Giles, of Elysburg, and Melissa Patinski, of Danville, were similarly overjoyed to be with the young dance students.
“It was definitely tough,” Giles said. “Coming to the studio was the favorite part of my week. Especially during the school year. It gives me a little break, and seeing the girls is amazing.”
Giles, a Bucknell University senior chemistry and classics major, is also part of the Dance Showcase at the university. As the students completed tap and lyrical dance demonstrations in the afternoon heat, Giles noted that returning to the studio was so much fun, the heat was barely noticed.
Patinski, a Bloomsburg University student, has been associated with the Karen Gronsky School of Dance for 15 years, first as a student and now as an instructor.
“I missed them,” she said of the students. “They’re awesome.”
Patinski envisioned teaching in her future.
Additional performances were planned to start at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Karen Gronsky School of Dance, 160 Center St., Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.