FORKSVILLE — Just days after the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources issued a warning about overcrowding at some state parks and forests, we thought it would be timely to feature a trail in a state park which doesn’t always draw the crowds some of the more visible and well-known state parks do.
Worlds End State Park and the Loyalsock State Forest around it draws a fair share of visitors, but I’ve never experienced more than a handful of hikers along its many varied trails. Perhaps it’s due to the winding roads that lead to the park, or the challenging climbs along most of the trails that keep people away — regardless, now may be the best time to venture to the park to enjoy its stellar beauty.
Unlike state parks like RB Winter or Ricketts Glen, Worlds End and its 780 acres has numerous trails that venture out from the Loyalsock Creek and beyond the park’s borders into the state forest.
Many of these trails can be combined to create a longer hiking experience, including loops and spurs, so that you never have to leave the park to enjoy the woodland experience and rock gardens present in the park. There are vistas, water crossings, waterfalls and wildlife to enjoy.
Each trail has its own unique characteristics, and if you enjoy getting out into nature, make this destination a priority. Today, I’ll focus on the Canyon Vista Trail which is four miles, runs east-west in a loop and features several stunning vistas and a mesmerizing rock garden.
There’s a couple places to start your hike, but I recommend using the small parking lot at the family campground off Route 184, or head east from that spot and a small lot is located to the left. The hike begins with an easy stretch that follows along the beautiful Loyalsock Creek, where massive boulders and wildflowers dot the landscape. Creekside, the hemlocks provide plenty of cover for warm summer mornings or hot summer afternoons.
Continuing east, the trail soon cuts south and your climb begins. The climb is steady, and once you reach the eastern-most leg of the trail, it heads south along a steep grade before reaching the beginning of the eastern rock garden.
Here you can opt to take a 1.5-mile spur (Cold Run Trail) which is not even on the park website or maps. Blazed yellow, this trail features quite a few elevation changes, a nice vista looking eastward, several waterfalls (which are currently dry) along Cold Run and a jaunt through the rock garden. The additional 1.5 miles is worth it, and is located entirely on state forest land.
Blazed blue, Canyon Vista Trail continues through the eastern section of rock garden, taking trekkers through some amazing feats of nature, including some cavernous entries and oddly placed rocks leaving one to wonder how many thousands or millions of years ago these massive boulders formed these wonders.
As you exit this section of trail, you take a more downward slope as you head west and it’s here you encounter one of the stunning vistas. Not named, or marked on the map, it looks east over the Loyalsock Creek and features a nice big boulder to sit and enjoy the view. During times of cooler weather, it’s a nice spot to sit and soak up the early morning sun.
The trail continues into a section of hardwoods, including a brief open spot where a section was clear cut due to disease. Continuing westerly, the trail then winds back toward the park boundary, where it intersects with the Loyalsock Trail (LT) and winds its way toward the popular Canyon Vista.
First, though, is another rock garden. The Loyalsock Trail, Link Trail and Canyon Vista Trail trek through this rock garden, making it quite well traversed, but no less intriguing. Several spots feature nice, long looks downward. Watch your step!
At 1,780 feet in elevation, the Canyon Vista features a wide view west-to-east and down into the park and the Loyalsock Creek. It’s one of the nicest vistas in the region, no matter the time of year.
From here, the trail starts a slow, steady decline back into the heart of the park. Once the trail switches back, you head east once again and the sounds of the creek begin to become more audible. There are a couple more vistas along this stretch before it intersects again with the LT and begins a sharp descent back toward the parking area.
With elevation gains of about 1,000 feet, this hike is tough, so be prepared. Rocky sections require good footwear and visitors should bring plenty of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.