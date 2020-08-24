LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough recently announced a rollout of a COVID-19 safety initiative.
The collaboration with the Spotlight: Orange campaign will be presented at an in-person news event at 2 this afternoon in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. The rain location will be the William Cameron Engine Company on North Fifth Street and Buffalo Road.
Social distancing, hygiene and facial masks should be in place.
The event grew out of a discussion at the August meeting of Lewisburg Borough Council. A number of options for enforcement of facial masking were considered at that recent online gathering.
It was agreed that the widest possible use of facial masking would not only reduce the likelihood of a local coronavirus breakout but also avert a renewed shutdown of businesses. However, it was determined that law enforcement could not enforce a requirement not supported by a borough ordinance.
Community leaders, business leaders, health care professionals and local non-profits plan to highlight positive community responses to the pandemic at the upcoming event. The rollout will focus on various initiatives collaborating with the regional Spotlight: Orange campaign including the COVID-Safe Pledge, and the Orange Ribbon program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.