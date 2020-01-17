Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Karen Murphy, Ph.D., Geisinger’s chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation, has been named a 2020 “Woman to Watch” in health information technology by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Before joining Geisinger, Murphy served as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, addressing the most significant health issues facing the state, including the opioid epidemic.
Prior to her role as secretary, Murphy served as director of the State Innovation Models Initiative at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, leading a $990 million CMS investment designed to accelerate health care innovation across the United States.
She previously served as president and chief executive officer of the Moses Taylor Health Care System in Scranton, and as founder and chief executive officer of Physicians Health Alliance Inc., an integrated medical group practice within Moses Taylor.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Michael Dixon, chief inclusion and diversity officer at Susquehanna University, has been named to the board of trustees for the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) Educational Leadership Foundation.
The ACPA, headquartered in Washington, D.C., at the National Center for Higher Education, is the leading comprehensive student affairs association with nearly 7,500 members representing 1,200 private and public institutions from across the U.S. and the world.
As a member of the board of trustees, Dixon will: Participate in the work of the foundation, including the development and implementation of foundation initiatives; recruit and help orient new board members; assist in developing the annual budget; and provide fiduciary oversight for the ACPA Foundation.
Dixon joined Susquehanna Nov. 1 as the university’s chief inclusion and diversity officer. In his new role, Dixon works with the president and leaders across campus to develop and implement initiatives supporting the university’s inclusion and diversity efforts.
