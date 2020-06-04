CALIFORNIA — California University of Pennsylvania has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended on May 8.
Dean’s list students are undergraduates attending full time who have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Savannah Davis, Danville
• Kayla Morran, Milton
• Brett Bieber, Watsontown
• Bethany Patterson, Montgomery
• Kole Miller, Selinsgrove
• Kayla Germini, Shamokin Dam
