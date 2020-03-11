LEWISBURG — The impasse between East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough regarding the regional police force apparently persisted last month.
Stacey Kifolo, East Buffalo Township (EBT) manager, read a statement from supervisors Tuesday indicating the borough wrote the township Jan. 22 implying they would be willing to begin negotiations toward crafting a new police intergovernmental agreement. The letter also said the borough would continue seeking a declaratory judgement in Union County Court if stipulations were not met.
The EBT statement indicated a Feb. 12 letter from the EBT solicitor to the borough restated a mediation framework and that the township’s goal was to create a more workable IGA. The EBT solicitor suggested if the borough did not agree to a negotiation framework, the two sides should request a preliminary determination from the court in the interest of reducing legal costs.
However, a Feb. 28 letter from the borough attorney to EBT indicated a rejection of a negotiation framework and that there were no negotiations planned for a revised IGA.
The EBT statement concluded the borough was moving ahead with its legal action against the township and the police commission and the next step would be a deposition phase or written statements made under oath to be used in court. The statement lamented ongoing dispute and lack of framework for moving forward toward a new IGA.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert confirmed the deposition process would begin.
Elsewhere, Kifolo noted EBT received a $225,000 grant from the state DCNR for part of the first phase of renovation of the township park. YSM, the landscape architect which helped with the park master plan, was hired to do design and prep construction documents.
A contract to rehabilitate the traffic signal at Route 15 and Moore Avenue was awarded to Herr Signal and Lighting under the Green Light Go program. Herr was also awarded a contract to replace Route 45 school zone signs and upgrading signals at Fairground Road. The Route 45 signals were ARLE (Automated Red Light Enforcement) funded.
Green Light Go also funded an upgrade of the traffic signal at Route 15 and Route 304 in cooperation with Union Township.
