Saturday, Dec. 21
• “Christmas is Coming” Buffalo Valley Singers concert, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Santa House open, 9 a.m. to noon, Broadway, Milton.
• Gingerbread House Reception, 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad Club open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
• Olaf Snow Globes, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. ($)
• Mostly Mutts meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg.
• Santa house open, 1 to 3 p.m., area of the Watsontown canal boat pavilion.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Live nativity, 6 to 9 p.m., Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• “It’s a Wonderful Life” screening, 2 p.m., Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. 570-523-4285.
• “Christmas is Coming” Buffalo Valley Singers concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. ($)
• Nick Biddle Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m., Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Road, Montoursville. www.BiddleStudios.com.
Happy Hanukkah!
Monday, Dec. 23
• Free blood glucose and blood pressure screening, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• Family Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton, featuring youth.
• Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
• Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 11 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas!
