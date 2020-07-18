Editor’s note: Over the next several weeks, The Standard-Journal will feature excerpts of stories compiled from interviews with Korean War veterans from the area. Today we begin with an overview of the war.
Seventy years ago, on June 25, 1950, tens of thousands of troops from the North Korean People’s Army crossed the 38th Parallel, effectively kickstarting the Korean War. Within days, American troops made their way to the peninsula and the Cold War was underway.
Thirty-five men of the 507th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion found themselves in the first combat on the Korean Peninsula, and when they shot down a Russian-made Yak-9, a fighter used by the North Koreans, the first five US casualties of the war were the result. The date of that action was June 29, 1950.
For three more years American troops were mired in combat in Korea. Battling Communist aggression on the peninsula, more than 33,000 Americans were killed in action in some of the most brutal conditions and combat forces faced — in any war. More than 103,000 Americans were wounded during the three-year war.
More than 1.5 million Americans served during the Korean War with just over 198,000 seeing combat. The combatants were North Koreans, under the rule of Kim Il-sung, grandfather of the current North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Chinese forces also fought with the North Koreans.
By July 5, Americans saw their first ground action in the Battle of Osan. Twenty Americans were killed and 130 wounded. The first American soldier killed was never identified.
Often dubbed “The Forgotten War,” action in Korea claimed 5 million civilians and troops.
America viewed the invasion from the north as the first step in a broader Communist plan.
“If we let Korea down, the Soviets will keep right on going and swallow up one after another,” said President Harry Truman.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur was the commander in charge of the Asian Theater, and a hero to Americans for his role in winning battles in the Pacific during World War II, devised an ambitious assault at Inchon, South Korea.
On Sept. 15, 1950, 70,000 troops from the 7th Infantry Division and 1st Marine Division landed on Korea’s west coast. Seoul was in American hands after just a week of fighting, on Sept. 27, and from there, MacArthur sent troops north, prompting a warning from Chinese leader Mao Zedong, who wanted the US forces to stay away from the boundary at the Yalu River.
Truman wanted to avoid war with China, whereas MacArthur sought all-out victory over communism.
Troops from the 1st Cavalry Division invaded North Korea, toward Pyongyang, on Oct. 9. The city fell to the US 1st Cavalry Division and Republic of Korea troops on Oct. 18.
Some of the most brutal combat of the war occurred in November and December 1950 at the Chosin Reservoir. Over nearly two weeks, The Marines 1st Division battled southward while fending off Chinese and North Korean troops, all while enduring brutal cold which caused frostbite, equipment issues and more. The battle came to be known as “Frozen Chosin” and survivors as “The Chosin Few.” Marines sustained heavy losses, including 718 killed and more than 3,400 wounded. Nearly 200 went missing in action. Fighting often devolved into hand-to-hand combat as Chinese troops poured into the area and made night charges against entrenched Marines.
Conflict between Truman and MacArthur escalated in March 1951 when the general sent a letter to a Republican ally in Congress, which prompted Truman to fire MacArthur for insubordination.
By July 1951, Truman and military brass from the US began peace talks at Panmunjom as brutal combat continued along the 38th Parallel.
From Aug. 15 to Sept. 5, troops from the 2nd Infantry Division, backed by the 15th Field Artillery Battalion, hammered positions at Hill 983, inflicting tremendous damage to enemy forces. More than 320 Americans were killed and another 2,030 wounded while enemy dead numbered more than 1,380. Nearly 15,000 rounds were fired by artillery battalions over the course of just one day.
Beginning Sept. 13 and lasting over the course of the next month, the 2nd again battled along another ridge at Hill 931 (Heartbreak Ridge), sustaining nearly 600 killed in action and another 3,000-plus wounded.
Fighting along outposts along the 38th Parallel continued into July 1953. Outpost fighting was notoriously brutal for American troops.
On July 27, 1953, a truce was announced as combat continued. The armistice was signed and troops stopped firing on one another.
It wasn’t until Sept. 6 that the last of America’s 3,597 POWs were released. The United States continues today its attempt to retrieve the remains of those who went missing. The north was notorious for its mistreatment of prisoners of war.
North Korean losses, estimated by South Korea, totaled over 250,000 with another 90,000-plus missing.
The armistice called for a Demilitarized Zone, separating north and south Korea, however no peace treaty was signed and resolution never attained. To this day, the two sides never formally ended the war. Attempts over the last two years have been made to resolve the issue.
The United States maintains a heavy military presence in Korea to this day.
