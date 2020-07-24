With the new series being formed by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham being compared to the former International Race of Champions (IROC) series, I decided to do some research and look back at the history of IROC.
Interestingly enough, the new series is nothing like IROC, other than the fact that drivers from various backgrounds will be racing in equally prepared cars. The series being created by Stewart and Evernham — SRX — will utilize cars being built by Evernham.
IROC featured active drivers — mostly champions or major race winners — from a variety of disciplines competing primarily on tracks used by major racing series. SRX is apparently being targeted at semi-retired drivers who will race primarily on dirt or asphalt short tracks.
Throughout its 33 year history, an IROC race was never contested on dirt.
Mark Donohue, an Indy 500 winner and road racing star, won the inaugural IROC championship in 1974. During that season, the series featured three races held on the now-shuttered road course in Riverside, Calif., and one on Daytona’s infield road course.
Other drivers to compete that season included IndyCar drivers Bobby Unser, AJ Foyt and Gordon Johncock, Formula 1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and NASCAR stars David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Richard Petty.
Donohue won three of the four races contested in 1974, with road racer George Follmer also winning one of the races held at Riverside.
Unser, Foyt and fellow full-time IndyCar drivers Al Unser and Mario Andretti claimed IROC championships between 1975 and 1979. It wasn’t until 1980 that full-time NASCAR drivers started dominating IROC series. Bobby Allison claimed the championship that year.
Between 1980 and the series shutting down after the 2006 season, the only non-NASCAR driver to claim the IROC championship was Al Unser Jr. The two-time Indy 500 winner claimed IROC titles in 1986 and 1988.
While the first IROC season was contested entirely on road courses, the first oval track was added to the schedule in 1975 as Michigan International Speedway hosted a race. Bobby Unser beat Cale Yarborough to the finish in that event. The series race at Daytona was also switched to the track’s oval configuration, with Unser also winning at that track.
While the series eventually became dominated by NASCAR drivers, there were racers from other divisions who displayed their true talent by competing in IROC.
In 1994, World of Outlaws sprint car champion Steve Kinser stunned the racing world by winning an IROC race at Talladega. That victory opened the door for Kinser to jump into a full-time NASCAR Cup series ride.
Unfortunately, Kinser struggled and only lasted a few races in the series.
Legend has it Talladega Superspeedway is haunted by an Indian burial ground the track is supposedly built upon. Over the years, a slew of bizarre incidents have happened at the track. A long list of drivers have claimed their only victory in various divisions at Talladega, and Kinser is one of those drivers.
Aside from Kinser, the latter years of the IROC series featured a couple of other drivers with little stock car experience beating NASCAR’s best to the finish line.
In 2002, past Indy 500 winners Buddy Lazier, Unser Jr. and Helio Castroneves swept the top three positions at the Chicagoland Speedway, ahead of Kevin Harvick and IndyCar drivers Scott Sharp and Sam Hornish.
World of Outlaws champion Danny “The Dude” Lasoski won the 2004 IROC race at the Texas Motor Speedway, and in 2005 CART champion Sebastien Bourdais won at Texas.
Interestingly enough, Bourdais has been mentioned as a possible SRX competitor. Although he does still race full-time in sports cars, Bourdais is currently without a full-time IndyCar ride.
