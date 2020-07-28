MILTON — With the Geisinger Health System regularly treating more than 3,300 diabetic patients in upper Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties, an extra focus has been placed on making sure those patients are receiving the care they need.
The health system’s Mobile Health Bus spent two days in Milton this week, specifically treating patients with diabetes who have had a gap in their care.
Theresa Krumbine, manager for Geisinger’s Community Medicine Service Best Practice Team, said the health system’s bus recently started being utilized to see diabetic patients who have had a gap in their care.
Between now and Labor Day, the bus will be traveling throughout the health system’s care area.
While the bus was parked at the Geisinger Clinic in Milton, Krumbine said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with diabetes are more comfortable coming to the bus, rather than stepping into the clinic.
“They feel it’s safer to be out here (at the bus),” she said.
The patients who are being seen at the bus, Krumbine said, were contacted by Geisinger if they had a gap in their care for diabetes.
When patients arrive at the bus, they receive a temperature check and are asked questions to determine whether they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Blood pressure checks are also administered.
Inside the bus, the patients can receive blood work and have photos of their eyes taken by a camera-like scanning device.
“It’s a camera that takes a photo of the eye to look for abnormalities,” Krumbine explained, adding that eye problems are associated with diabetes.
Diabetics, she said, are especially at risk for blindness.
She noted that the Milton clinic doesn’t have a camera like the one the bus is equipped with.
“The camera is one of those things, if a patient does have diabetes, they should (have their eyes checked),” Krumbine said. “You are seeing eyeballs, is what we call it.”
Across the health system, she said there are 30,000 diabetic patients.
“A portion of those have a greater than nine hemoglobin A1C level,” she said.
According to Krumbine, a hemoglobin A1C level should be less than seven or an individual is considered diabetic.
She said it’s important for diabetics to regularly have their hemoglobin A1C level measured in order to make sure the condition is in check.
Each day, Krumbine said about 50 diabetic patients are seen by the bus, which is generally staffed by three care-gap nurses and a best-practice analyst.
Eventually, the bus services could be expanded to care for patients with health issues other than diabetes. However, Krumbine said its use will be determined by how the coronavirus pandemic plays out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.