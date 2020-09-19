Remember the good old days growing up when mom and dad would gather up the kids on Saturday evening or Sunday afternoon and the family would go for a ride in the country looking for critters like whitetail deer and black bear? Looking for a chance to re-live the fun of the family road trip?
Why not fill the gas tank, round up the kids, find your camera and make the escape to Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties — the heart of Pennsylvania's elk region?
While elk can be seen throughout the area, your very best bet would be around the sleepy little village of Benezette. Located along Route 555 in Elk County, the area hosts a large elk population. In addition to elk, deer, bear, bobcat, wild turkeys and a long list of other species call this area home.
Looking for something educational as well as exciting for the youngsters? If so, be sure to stop by and check out the Elk Country Visitor Center. Since its opening, the center has become the No. 1 destination for school field trips in the state! Admission is free and offers visitors a hands-on approach to learning about Pennsylvania's great outdoors. I would suggest visiting them online at www.elkcountryvisitorcenter.com to learn more about what they're offering. There truly is a lot to be learned and enjoyed at the center.
Over the last 20-some years I've visited the area many times and can honestly say there's no bad time to be there. However, without a doubt, the most popular time would be during September and October — the height of the elk rut or breeding season. During this time of year, it's common to view these magnificent animals sparring, violently clashing their antlers together as bulls fight for the right to breed. A word of advice though — weekend viewing is hugely popular during the rut and, with this in mind, I'd suggest if possible, you plan your trip for a weekday.
The area known as Winslow Hill holds several Game Commission observation points where elk can be viewed from the comfort of your vehicle. Such places also offer the opportunity to speak to other wildlife enthusiasts and to get the latest tips on current viewing hot spots. For the most part, elk watchers are a friendly bunch who will gladly point newcomers in the right direction.
Whatever you do, don't forget the camera! Odds are good you'll have many photo opportunities. During the rut the animals can be quite active, moving about at any time of the day or night. However, just like deer, elk are most active at first and last light, so plan your trip accordingly.
If you've been spending way too much time sitting around the house and are looking to re-invent the family road trip, I can't think of a better destination. There's nothing like nature to interest the whole family, so pack up the kids, grab a camera and a few snacks and hit the road. You just might find yourself asking why you haven't done it earlier.
Here's wishing you good luck and safe travels as you explore the wilds of Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.