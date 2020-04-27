MUNCY — Lycoming Resource Management Services has announced that recyclable material will be collected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at two different locations.
The items will be collected: Lycoming Mall parking lot, 300 Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy; and Jersey Shore Area High School parking lot, 701 Cemetery St., Jersey Shore.
Acceptable items include: Cardboard, which must be broken down; clear, brown and green glass bottles and jars; plastic bottles and jars; tin/steel cans; aluminum cans; newspapers, office paper, magazine, chipboard and junk mail.
Plastic bags cannot be accepted.
Staff will be on hand to help direct traffic, but will not handle any material.
