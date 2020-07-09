HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has reminded residents to take proper steps to protect against tick and mosquito bites.
"Ticks and mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases that can severely impact an individual’s health if not treated properly," said Dr. Rachel Levine, DOH secretary. "It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against these serious diseases so they do not get sick. We encourage all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”
There were 9,009 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease, transmitted by ticks, during 2019 in Pennsylvania. If not treated, Lyme disease can lead to severe symptoms that affect the heart, nervous system and joints.
It was noted that outdoor activity puts anyone at risk of encountering ticks, including in wooded and bushy areas, areas with high grass, leaf litter and household yards.
To reduce chances of a tick bite:
• Walk in the center of trails and avoid areas with high grass and leaf litter.
• Use a repellent that contains at least 20% DEET.
• Wear light-colored clothing.
• Conduct full-body tick checks on yourself and on your pets after spending time outdoors.
• Take a bath or shower within 2 hours after coming indoors.
If bitten by a tick, monitor the area for any kinds of symptoms and contact a health care provider immediately.
Symptoms of Lyme disease can include a red, swollen bulls-eye shape rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches and swollen lymph nodes.
The DOH noted that in 2019, there were seven total human cases of West Nile virus reported in the state. Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile breed in areas with standing water. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms but about one in five will have symptoms that resemble other illnesses including, fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
West Nile virus can also lead to other serious conditions like encephalitis (brain swelling) or meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain). Other severe symptoms can include neck stiffness, confusion disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, and paralysis.
Protection against West Nile-infected mosquitoes includes wearing insect repellent containing DEET during the April to October mosquito season. Dusk and dawn, when many mosquitoes are feeding, are critical times. Reducing the amount of standing water at home, cleaning gutters, emptying outside containers, turning over any plastic pools and wheelbarrows when not in use and using landscaping to get rid of standing water were also called effective.
For more information on ticks and Lyme disease, or on mosquitoes and West Nile virus, visit DOH website or follow the DOH on Facebook and Twitter.
