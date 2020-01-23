MILTON — It was 130 years ago today that the first edition of the newspaper you are reading first hit the streets.
William Penn Hastings had a long, and often troubled, history with community newspapers. Then he returned to Milton to head The Milton Standard, which was first published on this date in 1890, and his fortunes ultimately changed.
First located in offices along Broadway, the newspaper was named by S.W. Murray. Hastings had returned to the valley after a farming venture in Virginia ended with a flood of the James River. He was 35 years old when the Milton Weekly Standard was established. Two generations of Hastings before him had operated newspapers in Western Pa. and the Milton project was a tall task as there were two other newspapers already in existence.
In 1909, the Standard purchased the Record, reducing competition to only the Miltonian.
Hastings (born in 1854) died at age 55 in March 1911, leaving the newspaper duties to his eldest son, Penn Gaskill Hastings (1875-1940), who grew the newspaper over the next several years. It was incorporated as Standard Printing Company in 1914 and offices along Arch St., Milton, were opened in 1910. Twelve years later, the present location at 21 Arch St., was purchased, in cash.
Brothers Percy, Berkeley and Fred were also part of the staff. Fred, William Penn Hastings’ youngest son, was credited as being the soul and spirit of the pages while Penn, the eldes son, was architect of the financial and infrastructural turnaround of the newspaper.
The Great Depression was tough for the newspaper, as it was for many businesses. Chef Boyardee’s move from Ohio to Milton provided a shot in the arm to the community and The Standard was soon awarded a contract to print labels for the cans. Another boon for The Standard was the surrender of The Miltonian.
Penn died of a heart attack in spring 1940 and responsibility for the newspaper fell to William “Bill” Penn Hastings, the only son of Penn. Percy had previously died of kidney disease, brother Ned was employed at AC&F and Berkeley had gone into the insurance business.
Bill had joined the staff in 1936 as an advertising representative and took over financial and managerial duties from his late father in 1940, though the business was controlled by his mother and sister.
During Bill’s tenure the newspaper continued to grow and a new press was installed in 1952, the same year the Union County Standard was created. Bill opened an office and launched the weekly in May 1952. When the Lewisburg News-Journal closed its doors, the name was purchased and in January 1953 became the Union County Standard-Journal.
In May 1961, The Standard became the first newspaper in the state to convert to wholly offset printing. Newspaper owners throughout the east visited Milton and Bill authored a 48-page booklet about the new press.
William Penn Hastings is credited with founding the newspaper, Penn for solidifying it, Fred for making it indispensable to its readers and bill for bringing it into the modern era.
Fred Hastings retired as editor June 1, 1956, and was succeeded by Charles N. Johnson, who had been a sport writer and editor.
Following the Agnes Flood of 1972, a Goss Community offset press was installed in 1973, and The Standard offered its first color photographs. To accommodate the new acquisition, a 15-foot by 45-foot reinforced concrete foundation was added to the existing facility.
Over 50 newspaper publishers and executives visited Milton to see the new press in action. Milton was one of the first small newspapers in the country with such technology.
In 1981, as production was being converted to computers, Kate Hastings, now a professor at Susquehanna University, joined the staff and in 1985, became editor when Johnson retired.
In 1986, Bill Hastings petitioned Northumberland County Court to have his father’s trust broken. The Penn G. Hastings Trust had owned The Standard Printing Co. since 1940. New tax laws were going to make it impossible for the family ownership to continue.
On Dec. 26, 1986, the trust was broken and the company sold to Park Newspapers in Ithaca, N.Y. The Hastings family had controlled the newspaper 96 years.
For the next 10 years, three publishers — Larry Haas, Robert Burden, Anton VanBuren and David Barton — were at the helm until Amy Moyer, publisher since 1996, took over. Moyer first arrived at the newspaper in 1988, when she began in the advertising department.
In 2003, the Milton Daily Standard and Lewisburg Daily Journal were combined into one title, The Standard-Journal, which readers enjoy to this day.
For the next two decades, several ownership companies oversaw production in Milton. In 2008, Sample Media Group purchased the newspaper, and it remains a Sample newspaper to this day.
In 2010, and again in 2019, the newspaper revised its look, which features a tab-sized format. The website was launched in 1999 and the newspaper provides a social media presence as well.
