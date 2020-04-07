LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
The BVRPD administrative assistant noted that consideration was given to having a virtual meeting via an online meeting app in view of the COVID-19 health crisis. However, practical considerations prohibited it at the current time. Business was deferred to the next scheduled meeting.
