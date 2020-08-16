The emerald ash borer, Agrilus planipennis, is an invasive destructive wood-boring beetle that attacks all species of ash trees (genus Fraxinus) and their cultivars. First identified in the United States near Detroit, Michigan in 2002, EAB is believed to have arrived on solid wood packing material in cargo ships or airplanes from its native Asia. In June 2007, the EAB was first detected in Pennsylvania (Cranberry Township in Butler County and Marshall Township in Allegheny County). As for our area, in early December 2012 it was detected near Watsontown (Northumberland County) and at the Interstate 80 westbound rest area near Mooresburg (Montour County). In late August 2013, EAB was found in a roadside tree on Route 11, just south of I-80 (Columbia County).
The adult is a flatheaded, slender, dark metallic green beetle in the insect family Buprestidae measuring 1/2 inch-long and 1/8 inch-wide with the ability to fly about ½ mile. Adults begin to exit ash trees through a D-shaped hole in mid to late May, peaking in late June and early July. After emerging and for about two weeks, adults eat the leaf margins. This is also the time when eggs are laid; hatching one to two weeks later. Young larvae bore through the bark and into the cambium (the active growing area between the bark and wood). For several weeks, larvae feed beneath the bark. The one-inch larvae have a 10-segmented abdomen with a pair of brown pincer-like appendages on the last segment. Most larvae overwinter in small chambers in the outer bark or in the outer inch of wood. Pupation occurs in spring and the new generation of adults will begin to emerge in May or June starting the cycle again.
Ash trees can be identified by branches that grow in pairs on opposing sides of the twigs and compound leaves arranged opposite each other on the branch. The bark on young trees is smoother, while the bark on older trees have a distinct diamond shape. It is difficult to see any infestation or symptoms in the first one to two years. In the third year, the tree shows significant dieback. By the fourth year, the tree will be dead. If a hazard, take the tree down. If in an area with no hazard, let the tree remain as it will provide shelter for wildlife and eventually decompose.
Signs and symptoms of infestation include:
• Upper crown dieback
• Epicormic branching (suckers or waterspouts)
• Bark splits and flaking
• Tissue damage resulting from woodpeckers
• D-shaped adult beetle exit holes in the bark
• S-shaped larval feeding galleries just below the bark
Three control options are available for the emerald ash borer. Those are tree removal, chemical control, and biological control. Chemical is the most common.
Insecticide applications should begin before your ash tree is attacked. Care is needed when selecting an insecticide and application method to ensure the product is applied at the proper rate and time.
Insecticides that can effectively control emerald ash borer include:
• Systemic insecticides that are applied as soil injections or drenches
• Systemic insecticides applied as lower trunk sprays
• Systemic insecticides applied as trunk injections
• Protective cover sprays that are applied to the trunk, main branches, and foliage
Some of these insecticides are for homeowner use but the most effective options are intended for use only by certified pesticide applicators due to their classification as a Restricted Use Pesticide. Ask a professional which method would be the best treatment for your trees.
