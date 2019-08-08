MILTON — A $157,500 state grant will allow the Milton YMCA to hire two teachers and educate 18 children as part of a new Pre-K Counts program.
Executive Director Ron Marshall and Director of Child Care Jody Reuss recently met to discuss the grant the Milton YMCA has been awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to launch a Pre-K Counts program for children who are 3 and 4 years old.
Enrollment is now open for the program, which begins Sept. 16.
According to Reuss, the $157,500 covers the first year of the program. She said the funding will renew annually, for a five year period, as long as the YMCA meets certain programming criteria.
To be eligible to apply for funding to conduct a Pre-K Counts program, Reuss said an entity which has a child care program must attain a three-star level or higher designation.
The Milton YMCA currently has 54 students enrolled in its child care program, and also offers school-age programming.
The new class in Milton will meet in second-floor classroom space the facility currently has available. Reuss said the grant allows for 18 children to participate in the program at no cost.
Children accepted into the program must be 3 or 4 years old and in families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level.
“The requirement for the program is that we hire a staff educated in early childhood education,” Reuss said. “They must have a level one teaching certification.”
One teacher has already been hired for the program, while interviews are currently taking place to fill a second slot.
Reuss said the teachers will work for the YMCA, however the Milton Area School District will provide professional development and mentoring services for the teachers.
She said the YMCA approached the school district at the beginning of the application process and the district was enthusiastic about becoming involved.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district is “very excited” and “proud” the YMCA received the funding to launch the Pre-K Counts program.
“To meet the requirements of a Pennsylvania certified teacher as mandated by PA School Code, the school district will provide the teacher with an opportunity to participate in our induction program, a new teacher mentor will be assigned and the supervision and evaluation of the Pre-K teacher will be conducted by the Milton Area School District administrator,” Keegan said, in an emailed statement.
“We look forward to helping the YMCA meet the requirements of the grant.”
Reuss said the program — designed to help children have a smooth transition into kindergarten — will meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
She said the program will utilize curriculum developed for Pre-K classrooms. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to the children.
As part of the application process, which started in January, Reuss said the YMCA conducted a community needs assessment and found there are a number of children in the community not being served by quality early learning programs.
The YMCA’s Pre-K Counts program is open to children from Milton and surrounding communities.
Excitement abounds at the Milton YMCA over the launch of the program.
“We are so pleased to have been granted the opportunity to offer a PA Pre-K Counts program in the Milton Community,” Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, said, in a press release. “These children otherwise may not have the chance to participate in a quality program that will give them a better start in kindergarten.”
“This is an exciting opportunity for the Milton Y and the community,” Marshall said. “This program will offer an opportunity for a good quality of life and allow for every child to be successful in school and in life.”
He offered thanks to Reuss for her work in applying for the grant.
“Her dedication and hard work allowed for the Y to qualify for expansion funding and provide another educational opportunity for the children in our community,” Marshall said. “I’m looking forward to the development of this program and experiencing the benefits the children will gain through this program.”
A Pre-K Counts Open House will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Milton YMCA.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to learn more about the program and to fill out an application. Attendees should bring proof of income.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
