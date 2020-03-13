SUNBURY — Members of The Basic Needs Task Force and Disaster Preparedness Subcommittee at The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way have announced they are creating a plan to mitigate the potential effects that coronavirus restrictions and illness could have.
Members of the task force are in the process of identifying various potential resources that would be available to individuals and families in the community, should schools and businesses close for an extended period of time.
“Food access is top of mind for us,” said Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way president and CEO. “We need to be sure that individuals and families who have food-related needs have access in the event that they are isolated for an extended period of time.”
Task force members are reaching out to government officials to determine the best process for ensuring services continue and that agencies have the resources to expand programs as needed.
“Should COVID-19 affect our region in the same way it has in hot spots around the world, we are anticipating the hospitals to staff up,” Troutman said. “This would make it likely that there would be a need for expanded childcare services for healthcare workers to accommodate extended working hours. We are actively monitoring this issue.”
The task force is preparing for people to lose work hours, if only temporary, which means demands for assistance with housing-related needs will increase.
“We are reaching out to local banks and utility companies to determine what support and flexibility they may be able to provide clients, should this become an issue that affects people very broadly,” said Lois Passi, Local Vision and Basic Needs Task Force chair
The United Way’s Annual Meeting, scheduled for March 25, has been cancelled.
