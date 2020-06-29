LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be offering outdoor activities and programs for children and families in the museum’s courtyard this summer.
A tie-dying program will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard.
The activities are made possible by a grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.
“This grant ensures we can continue to provide resources for families,” said LCM Director Kahla DeSmit. “The LCM is a non-profit organization that relies on income from admissions, memberships, field trips, and events, as well as donations and grants to support its mission. Grants like this make it all possible. We have a number of fun activities planned for this summer all designed to get families moving and interacting in a safe and fun way.”
Activities are free to the participants. However the number of participants will be limited to avoid crowds. More details and registration information can be found on the museum’s website, www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or on its Facebook page.
