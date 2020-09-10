LEWISBURG — State police have charged a 26-year-old Lewisburg man with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a girl who was 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.
Brandon Davis Sr., of 363 Century Village, Lewisburg, was charged with aggravated indecent assault (2 counts), corruption of minors, indecent assault (2 counts) and harassment. The alleged incidents took place from Jan. 2 through Feb. 2, 2019 at Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Davis allegedly grabbed a girl, exposed her breasts, took her into a bedroom and used his fingers to assault her. He then requested additional sexual acts, police noted. The girl told troopers Davis touched her inappropriately over her clothing several times over a four-year period.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
