LEWISBURG — Bucknell University received an extension Wednesday night.
The East Buffalo Township Planning Commission granted the university an additional 30 days for work on a land development plan which if brought to commissioners and approved would permit development of a solar array.
Chairman James Knight and Christine Buffington, Bucknell employees, abstained from the 4-1 vote. James Murphy was the lone dissenting vote.
Knight said there were engineering issues which emerged at the August meeting and there was correspondence with the township engineer which was unresolved.
MacKenzie Stover, EBT planning and zoning officer, said the university had 90 days from the time the plan was submitted. An extension would allow time for EBT supervisors to see it and vote at their meeting of Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The proposed 2.1 peak megawatt array, along Abbey Lane near the driving range, would be on university land and developed by Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vt. About 15 citizens, some from homes near the area proposed for usage, attended the meeting.
Several had questions or advice.
Judy Marvin, an EBT resident and Bucknell alumnus, asked in advance that the commission vote against the plan. She stated it would not be compatible with stated goals of a local comprehensive plan to keep the area historic and picturesque.
“The vision statement of Cultivating Community says that the town and country setting of eastern Union County to be maintained,” Marvin said. “Is that solar array...really compatible with the approved and stated goals of the Union County Comprehensive Plan?”
Marvin said it would introduce an industrial feature to the landscape.
Others had questions about property values or potential conflicts among commission members, including Lori Cummings. Curtis Barrick, commission member, replied that people wear many hats in in a small town and that he steps aside from a vote in those cases. Knight concurred with Barrick.
Kenneth Misner, a commission member, asked about glare. It was thought that there could be more glare from solar panel supports than the panels themselves.
Glare would be among the matters discussed in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.