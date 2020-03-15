WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology dental hygiene students and volunteer dental professionals will provide free dental hygiene services to veterans, members of the armed services, and their dependents on Saturday, April 4.
Available services include exams, cleanings, X-rays, fluoride treatments and oral health education, as well as sealants for children, when appropriate.
Services will be preventive and will not include fillings or extractions.
Appointments are required. Call 570-320-8007 to schedule. To learn more about the college’s dental hygiene clinic, visit www.pct.edu/dentalclinic.
Students in the college’s Community Dental Health course are facilitating the “Service Saturday” initiative. Penn College offers both an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene. To learn more, visit www.pct.edu/dentalhygiene.
