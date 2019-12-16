LEWISBURG — Meals on Wheels Lewisburg/Milton clients will be getting a holiday gift in the upcoming week.
Lisa Bowersox, LPN and administrator, said department heads at RiverWoods Senior Living Community chipped in for some extras and stockings to put them in. Snack foods, chocolates and other treats were among the extras.
Amy Wagner, a RiverWoods department head, said a question was circulated a few months ago about what to do for clients who may be alone or shut in.
“We were sitting in a department head’s meeting and said what can we do to give back,” Wagner said. “This was the idea we liked the most.”
The stockings will be distributed with the delivery of foods to 95 Meals on Wheels clients in the Lewisburg and Milton areas. A department head will ride along with the driver and distribute the stockings, giving them a chance to meet Meals on Wheels customers.
Department heads gathered last week for a stocking stuff session.
The stockings were bought. All other material was donated.
