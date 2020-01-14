York College announces dean’s list
YORK — Over 1,500 students were named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Local students named to the list include:
• Zofina Fink of Montgomery
• Quintin Herb of Coal Township
• Michael Hernandez of Lewisburg
Lebanon Valley College announces dean’s list
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College announced its dean’s list for the fall semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Llanso is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Caribardi is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Betsock is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Clarion University dean’s list
CLARION — Two local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
To be named to the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.
Local students named to the list include: Amy Drick, Allenwood, and Ashton Slagenweit, Milton.
Bloomsburg announces student grant recipients
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University has announced the names of 153 Professional Experience Grant (PEG) recipients for the 2019-2020 academic year.
PEGs help students defray the cost of professional development activities and applied learning outside the realm of the academic classroom.
Local recipients include:
• Leigha Eby, of Coal Township, was awarded a grant to conduct research investigating the genetic makeup of iron-precipitating microbes in local abandoned mine drainage (AMD) systems.
• Catherine Jones, of Watsontown, was awarded a grant to attend the New England Political Science Association Conference.
• Noah Roux, of Watsontown, was awarded a grant to compete in a forensics competition.
• Bethany Slear, of Lewisburg, was awarded a grant for a study abroad experience in College Student Affairs.
• Viola Swartzentruber, of Lewisburg, was awarded a grant to study abroad in Central Europe.
Bloomsburg University, along with generous donors via the Bloomsburg University Foundation, has awarded $168,785 to support experiences for 145 students this academic year, and over $617,493 since the creation of the PEGs in 2015.
Rute volunteers through SU program
SELINSGROVE — Erin Rute, of Mifflinburg, learned the value of helping others this summer by participating in SU SPLASH (Students Promoting Leadership, Awareness, and Service through Humanitarian efforts). This opportunity was coordinated by the David ‘69 and Sharon Johnson Center for Civic Engagement.
Students took part in service-learning activities designed to teach them about the realities of poverty and to provide strategies for tackling humanitarian issues. They spent time throughout SU’s campus and the Selinsgrove area before traveling to other parts of Pennsylvania, where they volunteered with service organizations such as the HandUP Foundation in Milton, the Haven Ministry Center in Sunbury, and the Central PA Foodbank in Harrisburg.
Rute is a student in SU’s Music program and is part of the Class of 2023.
Luzerne County Community College courses
WATSONTOWN — Luzerne County Community College will offer courses for the spring semester in Watsontown.
Students can register for courses at the college’s Greater Susquehanna Center located at 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
Courses scheduled to be offered at the Greater Susquehanna Center include chemistry, computer literacy, Emergency Medical Services, English, math, music appreciation, sociology, speech, and others.
Classes for the spring semester will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Watsontown. For more information, call LCCC at 570-740-0261 or 800-377-LCCC, extension 7261 or email kforan@luzerne.edu.
