TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized students of the month for January.
Outstanding Senior
Tyler E. Pick, son of Brian and Melinda Pick, was recognized as Outstanding Senior for the month of January.
Tyler is active with the Class of 2020 (treasurer), National Honor Society (treasurer), football, basketball and baseball.
In the community, he is active with Watsontown Alliance Church Youth Group and software/technology assistant, WRHS NHS Snack Pack Program and intramural elementary basketball.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, School Counts, WRHS Tri-Athlete Award and Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
He plans to attend Lebanon Valley College to major in actuarial science.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Adam M. Mutschler, son of Brett and Wendy Mutschler, was recognized as Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Adam is active with National Honor Society, Drama Club, Concert Choir and school musicals.
In the community, he is a WRHS NHS Snack Pack Program volunteer.
He enjoys reading, listening to music and drinking coffee.
His awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
Adam plans to attend American University of Paris to major in international relations.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Alyssa M. Williams, daughter of Doug and Deb Williams, was recognized as Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Alyssa is active with National Honor Society, Student Council (secretary), FBLA (president), golf, track and field, basketball (grades 9-10) and cross country (grades 9-10).
Outside school, she is active as a volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center.
She enjoys spending time with friends and outdoors activities.
Alyssa’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, varsity letter recipient and National Honor Society.
She plans to attend Millersville University to major in early childhood education.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Remington Corderman, son of Dave and Jennifer Corderman, was recognized as the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Remington is active in football and Tri-Hi-Y.
Outside school, he is active with Buffalo Church Youth Group and is co-founder of B and C Outdoors.
He enjoys sports and hunting.
His awards and achievements include varsity letters in football and basketball and distinguished honor roll.
He plans to attend college and major in pre-med.
