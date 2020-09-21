BOALSBURG — The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Centre County has posted an exhibit on its website titled “The Long Road to Victory: Heroism and Sacrifice in the Pacific, 1945”.
The online exhibit is in lieu of a physical exhibit due to the museum being closed due to COVID-19.
“The PA Historical and Museum Commission, specifically military history sites and museum staff focused on military history have been involved in commemorating the 75th Anniversary of World War II since December 2016 with the celebration of Pearl Harbor Day” said museum Administrator Tyler Gum. “Upon entry into the war, the commonwealth provided not only vital manpower, but also critical materials and products: coal, steel, uniforms, tanks and vehicles, ships, and foodstuffs just to name a few.”
Museum Curator Jennifer Gleim, chose to highlight stories from the Pacific Theater, 75 years ago, as told through 14 different collections and items.
“The Pennsylvania Military Museum is proud to be able to interpret the story of Pennsylvanians stationed in the Pacific during World War II," she said. "More than 850,000 Pennsylvanians served throughout the course of World War II, each with a unique story. Exploring these very personal stories of heroism, duty, and sacrifice can help us to understand what American soldiers experienced as they fought to bring the war to a close.”
The online exhibit can be accessed at www.pamilmuseum.org/the-end-wwii.
