Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Laurie A. Fullerton has been named director of enterprise applications and systems within Information Technology Services at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Fullerton, who began her duties on July 6, has more than 20 years of experience with enterprise and administrative systems. She was most recently employed as applications manager at Gannon University, Erie.
Fullerton earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Robert Morris University and an associate degree in accounting from Community College of Beaver County.
She holds certification as a Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute.
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University professors Joe Tranquillo, biomedical and electrical engineering, and Margot Vigeant, chemical engineering, were recently elected to the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) Academy of Fellows.
The professional distinction is conferred by the ASEE Board of Directors to a member with outstanding qualifications and experience in engineering or engineering technology education or allied field, and ASEE contributions. The Bucknell professors were conferred during a virtual ceremony on June 24.
Tranquillo joined the Bucknell College of Engineering faculty in 2005 and is also director of the University’s Teaching and Learning Center. He is a National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering Education Fellow, Senior Fellow of IEEE, NSF Pathways to Innovation Faculty Fellow, and past chair of the ASEE Biomedical Engineering Division.
He has been recognized with awards including the National Biomedical Engineering Teaching Award and the ASEE Theo Pilkington Outstanding Educator, and has been nominated twice for the CASE US Professor of the Year.
Vigeant joined the Bucknell faculty in 1999 and has previously served as associate dean of the College of Engineering. She was co-recipient of the Martin Award for Best Paper in the ASEE Chemical Engineering Division in 2018, and she won the AIChE EdDiv Award for Excellence in Chemical Engineering Education Research in 2017. Long a champion for the power of hands-on, student-directed learning, Vigeant is past chair of the ASEE Chemical Engineering Division, the Robert L. Rooke Professor of Engineering and an Apple Distinguished Educator.
Tranquillo and Vigeant join Professor Mike Prince, chemical engineering, as Bucknell’s three ASEE Academy Fellows.
UPMC Muncy
MUNCY — The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, recently certified UPMC Muncy as an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital.
UPMC Muncy underwent an on-site review when Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.
“Achieving certification recognizes UPMC Muncy’s commitment to ensuring our community has access to the highest quality care close to home,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Muncy and UPMC Lock Haven. “When it comes to stroke care, time is everything and a minute can have an impact on a patient’s recovery. This recognition exemplifies the commitment of our staff to provide safe, effective, and high-quality care right here in Muncy, while also connecting our staff and patients directly with the advanced care offered at UPMC Williamsport, a Joint Commission Certified Primary Stroke Center.”
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is offering new ways to pay healthcare-related bills. Recently, the hospital made improvements to its payment system that allow customer service representatives to accept payment by credit card or check by phone.
Patients can now pay their bills with credit card or personal check by calling 570-768-3000. Bills can also be paid online with a credit card by clicking on “Pay My Bill” at www.evanhospital.com.
With these payment options in place, the Cashier’s Office that was located inside the hospital will not be reopening.
