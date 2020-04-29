WILLIAMSPORT — Construction work is set to begin Friday, May 1, on West Fourth Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport.
The contractor, Wolyniec Construction, will begin installing base repairs in preparation for milling and paving of a fiber reinforcement layer, as well as a new wearing course West Fourth Street between Arch Street and Oliver Avenue in Williamsport.
Motorist should expect single lane closures using daylight flagging.
The last section of full-depth reconstruction is scheduled for after Memorial Day from Foresman Street to Hillside Drive.
Work is expected to be completed in the fall.
This work is part of a $5.8 million two-year reconstruction project on West Fourth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.