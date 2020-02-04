Michael Desiderio, DO, is a cardiologist at UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute. He earned his medical degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed his residency at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at Morristown Medical Center, N.J. Dr. Desiderio sees patients in the Health Innovation Center at UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Williamsport.