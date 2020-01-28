Union County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 6:46 a.m. Saturday along I-80 westbound at mile marker 197.8, West Buffalo Township.
A 2017 International 4300 driven by Michael L. Diggan, 28, of Turbotville, was traveling west when it went out of control in slippery conditions, went off the south side of the roadway, struck a guiderail, went across both travel lanes and off the north side of the roadway before coming to a rest facing west. Diggan was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 7:31 a.m. Saturday along I-180 westbound at mile marker 8, Delaware Township.
A 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Robert J. Andrews, 66, of Danville, was traveling west as it passed a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by David E. Shuman, 63, of New Bloomfield, went out of control on a slippery roadway, went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guiderail then reentered the roadway and struck the Toyota, troopers reported. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, it was noted, however no one was injured. Both drivers were belted. Andrews will be cited, troopers said.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Sunbury City and Sunbury Redevelopment Authority to New Creation Assembly of God, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Guy L. Wertz estate and Tracy Batug executrix to Scot E. Tanner, property in Sunbury, $45,000.
• Mary L. Mulhall to Sharon Betz, Patricia Johnson, Maureen Houser, Colleen Koharski and Eileen Cibrowowski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Brigitte R. Shipman to Jacob L. Smucker and Lena Mae Smucker, property in Washington Township, $30,000.
• Brigitte R. Shipman to Brigitte R. Shipman, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Brigitte R. Shipman to Jacob I Klock and Colline M. Klock, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Noelle Gasperetti and John Gasperetti to Tyler Gasperetti, property in Kulpmont, $65,000.
• MacQueen Properties PA LLC to Pauls HVAC LLC and Paul’s HVAC LLC, property in Shamokin Township, $60,000.
• Prena Kolovic and Prena Lukic to Eli Kolovic, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Michael P. Garcia and Melissa A. Garcia to Lisa Yablonski and Randy Yablonski, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Ralph I. McCreary Jr. to Craig McCreary, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brenda D. McCreary to Craig C. McCreary, property in Point Township, $1.
• Maryann E. Shiko to Stephen Shiko, Kevin Shiko and John Shiko, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Henry S. Snyder estate and Joyce Davis executor to Todd D. Rothermel, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Eric T. Rumberger and Tracy L. Rumberger to Lisa Yablonski and Randy Yablonski, property in Coal Township, $2,500.
• Andrelle Chavannes to Kerlande Rock, property in Coal Township, $12,000.
• Kenneth Lebo estate and Darla K. Desantis executrix to Vincent Russell Bigley Jr. and Shari Lee Orgeron, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Brian Seebold and Barbara Seebold to Cartesian Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Anne M. Seiple to Brian Stahl, property in Northumberland, $110,000.
• William James Kadryna Jr. and Nikki Lynn Kadryna to William J. Kadryna Jr., property in Point Township.
• W. James Kadryna Jr. and Nikki Lynn Kadryna to Nikki Lynn Kadryna, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Timothy L. Houdshell and Cynthia L. Houdeshell to Justin D. Miller and Lindsey N. Stroup, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Albert Zarkowski to William D. Bradley and Yvonne A. Bradley, property in Ralpho Township, $198,000.
• Doris C. Snyder estate, Nancy King administrator and Doris D. Fenstermacher administrator to Gary L. Snyder, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• Thomas A. Bradley, Lisa M. Bradley, David R. Bradley and Joanne A. Bradley to Timothy J. Stueve and Marueen S. Stueve, property in Ralpho Township, $192,500.
• Tami M. Underhill to James R. Wintersteen, property in Point Township, $1.
• Brancvhiew Inc. to Frank Emiliano, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Michael N. Howell estate and Ann O’Malley administratrix to Jesse J. Kosmer, property in Coal Township, $15,500.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 4:15 p.m. Jan. 18 along Arrowhead Road, east of Clover Lane, Anthony Township.
Troopers said a PennDOT-owned 2007 Mack Granite driven by J.C. Jordan, 55, of Danville, was traveling west during a snowstorm while plowing snow when it struck a utility pole off the south shoulder. Notification was made and no one was injured.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle into parked car (injury)
• 5:18 a.m. Saturday along East Pine Street near 207 E. Pine St., Selinsgrove.
An eastbound 1999 Honda Civic driven by Drew F. Trautman, 23, of Freeburg, went out of control and struck the rear of a legally parked 2014 Chevrolet Impala, troopers reported. Trautman was belted an sustained a suspected minor injury, it was noted. His vehicle was disabled. Police said the investigation continues.
2-vehicle crash
• 6:40 p.m. Friday along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2006 BMW X3 driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Selinsgrove girl was traveling north in the left lane when it rearended a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael K. Tenant Jr., 22, of Essex, Md., troopers said. Both drivers and a 15-year-old Selinsgrove girl who was a passenger in the BMW were treated at the scene, troopers noted. All were belted. The BMW sustained disabling damage. The driver of the BMW will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
• 9:43 p.m. Saturday along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Monroe Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Hyundai Tucson driven by Blake A. Hilt, 23, of Middleburg, was traveling south in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Ivan P. Morgan, 67, of Lewisberry. Neither driver was injured and both were belted. Hilt will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 5:58 a.m. Friday along Ridge Road, east of Edmiston Lane, Spring Township.
A 2004 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Nikki L. Kelly, 68, of Beaver Springs, was traveling east when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, rolled onto its driver’s side and came to rest on the edge of the roadway, troopers reported. Kelly was belted, was extricated by emergency personnel and transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with an unspecified injury, it was noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary
• 11:30 a.m. Friday along Walnut Street, Center Township.
A 54-year-old Penns Creek woman reported items missing over the last two weeks. Dish detergent, clothing and coins were reportedly taken. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• 12:56 p.m. Jan. 15 along Ridge Road, Spring Township.
Troopers are investigating a reported scam involving a 67-year-old Beaver Springs woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.