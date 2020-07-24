Produce vouchers available
LEWISBURG — Farmer’s market produce vouchers are now available to seniors in Union and Snyder counties.
To be eligible to receive the vouchers, individuals must be 60 years of age or older by Dec. 31 and have an income that does not exceed $23,606 per year for a single person or $31,894 for a household of two.
Eligible individuals can obtain applications at any of the senior centers in Union or Snyder counties, Ards Farm Market, Lewisburg Farmer’s Market, Whispering Pines Market or online at usaaa17.org.
Once the application is received by the agency, the vouchers will be sent via mail to the recipient.
Each eligible individual will receive four $6 checks to spend throughout the season. Vouchers may be redeemed from June 1 through Nov. 30.
For additional information, contact the Union/Snyder Agency on Agency Inc. at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.
Electoral College discussion online
LEWISBURG — Dr. Scott R. Meinke, Bucknell University professor of political science will join in an online discussion of the Electoral College.
“The Electoral College and Presidential Politics: Past, Present, and Future” will be presented online at noon Thursday, Aug. 13, as part of the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) Fall 2020 Special Presentation series. The online program is free and open to the public, but registration by Monday, Aug. 10 is required.
It was noted that controversies about the Electoral College are as old as the republic and are of particular relevance after recent presidential election years. Questions addressed will include why the process is used, what effect does it have on campaigns and results and whether it should or could be changed.
BILL membership is not required to attend fall programs. However, use of a unit connected online with a camera or microphone is preferred for the Zoom program.
Register online at https://forms.gle/dn2tz38voDd7W3fG7, call the BILL office at 570-522-0105 and leave name and email address or email Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
Discounted elevation certificates available for Milton homeowners
MILTON — Milton homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain (Zone AE) can get discounted elevation certificates that can reduce their flood insurance costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) elevation certificates cost $700 for these homeowners. This is a discounted group price that SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) negotiated with Orangeville Surveying Consultants Inc. Without the discount, the rate can be as expensive as $2,000.
Elevation certificates compare a structure’s elevation to the base flood elevation shown on the map being used for rating and determine the cost to cover flood risk. If the certificate shows the property at a high elevation, it will lower the flood insurance cost.
“The elevation certificate can be a useful tool when comparison shopping for flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) versus the private insurance market,” said Doug Diehl, Milton Borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer and floodplain manager. “You also can know the flooding frequency, history and depths.”
Diehl said several local municipalities are involved in the Community Rating System (CRS). By meeting CRS requirements, a municipality can achieve a specific class designation which in turn gets the resident of that municipality an automatic flood insurance rate discount through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is not applicable to the privatized flood insurance market.
The group discount is also available in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove for $700, and in Danville and Bloomsburg for $600.
Interested Milton homeowners can contact Diehl at 570-742-8759 or ddiehl@miltonpa.org or SEDA-COG’s Geralee Zeigler at 570-524-4491 ext. 7218 or gzeigler@seda-cog.org.
Homeowners in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, and Bloomsburg also may contact Zeigler for more information.
Recreation Authority board vacancies announced
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming County Commissioners announced they will be accepting applications from interested individuals for vacancies on the Lycoming County Recreation Authority.
The application can be found on the commissioners’ page of the county website under Appointment Application, www.lyco.org/Elected-Officials/Commissioners.
Applications may also be dropped off at the commissioners’ office on the second floor of Lycoming County Executive Plaza at 330 Pine St., Williamsport.
Applications, along with a current resume, must be submitted to the Commissioner’s Office before July 31.
Legion to distribute clothing to veterans
MILTON — The Milton American Legion held an organizational meeting Tuesday to set up the processes and procedures to distribute clothing to veterans in need in Milton and surrounding areas.
Clothing in good condition can be dropped off at the Legion by arranging an appointment between 2 and 10 p.m. daily. To schedule an appointment, call 570-742-4632.
Once donations have been received, a monthly distribution will be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.