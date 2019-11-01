Bachelor’s degree launched for future restaurant managers
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is launching a bachelor’s degree in business administration: restaurant and hospitality operations.
The new degree, available in fall 2020, answers the hospitality industry’s demand for front-of-the-house managers who have strong knowledge and skill in business applications. Feedback from the college’s industry partners further indicates that a bachelor’s degree is required for entry-level management positions in most restaurant companies.
The new major joins a suite of business administration degrees at Penn College that are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
In addition to the hands-on experience students will gain in Le Jeune Chef Restaurant – a casual fine-dining restaurant that serves as a live-learning laboratory for the college’s hospitality majors – they will benefit from classes in management, accounting, finance, business ethics, business law, marketing, economics and international business.
Hands-on, hospitality-related coursework includes purchasing, menu planning and cost control, travel and tourism, beverage management, facilities planning, event planning, facilities management, dining room management, and an internship in the hospitality industry.
Penn College also offers culinary arts and baking and pastry arts degrees that are accredited by the American Culinary Federation.
Orchestra director earns national recognition
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Jordan Randall Smith has received national recognition for his work as music director of Baltimore’s Symphony Number One.
Smith, visiting assistant professor of music and conductor of the Susquehanna University Symphony Orchestra, received the American Prize’s second place award for orchestral conducting for his work conducting Symphony Number One, which is Baltimore’s newest chamber orchestra.
Symphony Number One is dedicated to performing and promoting substantial works by emerging composers.
The Baltimore-based chamber orchestra itself won the American Prize in its own category of Orchestral Performance for their 2017-2018 season, which included the release of a fourth album, three major world premieres, a hip-hop collaboration and a performance at TEDxMidAtlantic 2017.
The American Prize is a series of non-profit, national competitions designed to recognize and reward the very best in the performing arts in the United States — at community and professional levels. The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually.
Smith is a Doctor of Musical Arts candidate in conducting at the Peabody Conservatory. He received his master’s degree in orchestral conducting at Texas Tech University.
National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded to gallery
WILLIAMSPORT — A National Endowment for the Arts grant of $15,000 will support “Material Matters,” a series of exhibitions, artist residencies and workshops focusing on materials from Pennsylvania’s history. The series is being developed and presented by The Gallery at Penn College.
“We are so fortunate to have the support of the NEA to develop this exciting program,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “The funding will provide three short-term artist residencies over two years, and will enable us to provide art outreach to both the campus and the community.”
The Material Matters series may feature steel, wood, paper or fiber, or current and future materials such as plastics, glass or electronics. The solo exhibitions, focusing on emerging and mid-career visual artists, will be accompanied by public programming, including free workshops.
The first artist-in-residence in the Material Matters series will be Jeff Repko, a Pittsburgh artist whose industrial assemblages will be exhibited Oct. 23 through Dec. 11 in The Gallery at Penn College.
Four workshops scheduled for Nov. 6-8 will lead off the “Material Matters” workshop series. The sessions are open to military veterans, K-12 art educators, college students and the general public. For more information or to register, visit www.pct.edu/gallery/workshops.
The Gallery at Penn College is open: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Bucknell plans Christmas program
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Choirs and the Rooke Chapel Ringers will present “Candlelight Christmas: That Glorious Song of Old.”
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 8 and 10 in Rooke Chapel.
The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and can be purchased online at https://bucknell.universitytickets.com/.
