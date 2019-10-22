Importance of flu vaccinations stressed

LEWISBURG — With peak flu season just around the corner, now is the time to be vaccinated, according to a Geisinger Health System physician.
Dr. Margaret Still, site lead physician, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Geisinger Clinic Lewisburg, said peak flu season typically strikes in January or February.
“It can start earlier than that,” she said. “The vaccine typically takes two weeks to work. That’s why I would start recommending it now. It is important to get your flu shot now, before the illnesses are out.”
She said a few cases of the flu have already been diagnosed in the region. There are no predictions on how severe the flu may be this season, she added.
“We feel that everyone should get the flu shot, everyone who is 6 months and over,” Still said. “Some people seem to be particularly vulnerable.”
Those vulnerable individuals include anyone over 65, young children, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women.
“A pregnant woman can get the flu shot at any part of her pregnancy,” Still noted. “It does provide some protection for the baby as well.
“Any time there is a newborn baby, we want everyone in the household to be vaccinated,” she added.
Still stressed that individuals cannot get the flu by receiving the vaccination, noting that the injection is a “killed vaccine.”
Side effects of the vaccination include a low-grade fever and arm pain.
Still said the flu is different than the common cold.
“With a flu, (patients) typically get an acute illness, high fever, muscle aches and pains, stomach upsets, vomiting, diarrhea, cough,” she said. “With a cold, people have a gradual onset of a sore throat and an upper respiratory tract infection.”
The flu can be diagnosed though a nasal swab test.
“If we feel it’s the flu, we can sometimes give (patients) a medication, called Tamiflu,” Still said. Individuals diagnosed with the flu are advised to rest, stay hydrated and avoid contact with others.
“I would expect (flu patients) will be out of work definitely a week,” Still said. “It can be longer or it can be shorter.”
She said taking preventive measures — including washing hands and receiving the flu vaccination — are the best ways to avoid contracting the illness.
“Every year, many thousands of people across the United States will die of the flu,” Still said. “It’s very hard for us to predict the exact number of people it will affect. That’s why flu shots are so important.”
To help combat the flu, Geisinger has scheduled Super Saturday Flu Vaccine Days. The next event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A vaccination day is also slated for Saturday, Nov. 23.
On those dates, flu vaccinations will be available with no appointment necessary at the following Geisinger clinics: 2407 Reichart Road, Bloomsburg; 425 E. First st., Bloomsburg; 16 Woodbine Lane, Danville; 106 S. Market St., Elysburg; 250 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg; 201 Roosevelt Ave., Selinsgrove; and 620 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
For more information on Super Saturday Flu Vaccination Days, visit geisinger.org/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.