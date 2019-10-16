LEWISBURG — October was proclaimed Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning History Month (LGBTQ+) in Lewisburg during a meeting of borough council Tuesday night.
The proclamation by Mayor Judy Wagner cited LGBTQ+ contributions to the economy of the borough as well as to academics, arts and its social influence. It reaffirmed the borough’s commitments to equity and social justice as well as pursing an “increasingly equitable and safe community.”
Seven recognition days were identified for LGBTQ+ History Month, including today as International Pronouns Day, Spirit Day (Thursday), LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day (Saturday), Asexual Awareness Day (Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 26) and Intersex Day of Awareness (Saturday, Oct. 26).
International Lesbian Day (Oct. 8) and National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11) were recognized but had already passed.
The proclamation concluded with a call to reaffirm a community commitment to diversity.
Other action before the council included approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness passed by the Historical Architecture and Review Board for Scott Mackenzie of 235 N. Second St. A replacement accessory garage was given a go-ahead as submitted with one-over-one double hung windows and smooth or brushed siding.
A courtesy review for Jim Clark of 26 N. Seventh St. was noted. It was determined that a garage at the rear of the property had little impact on the streetscape and therefore needed no review.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said 44 trees and bushes were donated to the borough by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The trees were part of the foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Tree Planting Program.
Lowthert said the greenery was delivered Monday and would be planted at Wolfe Field, an area which had lost many ash trees in the last few years. Borough staff and volunteers would be involved in the planting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.