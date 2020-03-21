SUNBURY - In cooperation with the Northumberland County commissioners and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging continues to offer services and supports to the county’s older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees of the Area Agency on Aging are completing telephone reassurance calls to older adults participating in agency-sponsored programs and services to ensure they have adequate food, medications, and hygiene products. Due to concerns of social isolation, many older adults are receiving, at a minimum, one telephone reassurance call weekly. Approximately 2,000 older adults participate in agency-sponsored programs and services in any given month.
Older adults receiving in-home services like bathing assistance and home-delivered meals are continuing to receive these services by the agency’s contracted providers. At this time, no disruptions in service provision have been reported.
As directed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week, Pennsylvania’s Senior Centers (aka Adult Community Centers) are temporarily closed. Older adults who routinely attend Northumberland County’s seven Adult Community Centers and have specific needs are temporarily receiving seven frozen home-delivered meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These seven meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the centers’ temporary closures.
Rabbit Transit, the county’s shared-ride provider, is continuing to operate and provide transportation services for life-sustaining needs (medically necessary, food access, or employment). Older adults with transportation needs should contact Rabbit Transit’s Call Center at 800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for Pennsylvania older adults and adults with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2019 from June 30 to Dec. 31.
As per the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, older adults and all Pennsylvania residents should be on the lookout for financial scams during major events such as the outbreak of COVID-19. If you have received an unsolicited telephone call, when in doubt, hang up. Never provide credit card or other financial or personal information as part of an unsolicited phone call. And always think twice if you are being pressured to “act now.”
If you have concerns regarding an older adult in your community, contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance at 570-495-2395.
