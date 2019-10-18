Saturday, Oct. 19
• Washingtonville Fall Fun Festival, monthly breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Washingtonville Fire Company, Arts and Crafts from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, refreshments from noon to 1 p.m. at the Washingtonville Lutheran Church and an oral history discussion “In Our Own Words, to the Music of Van Wagner,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall.
• Friends of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum yard sale fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Lightstreet United Methodist Church, Lighthouse Building, 1640 Main St., Lightstreet.
• Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
• Dino Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greenwood Friends School, Route 254, Millville.
• Watsontown Centennial Lioness-Lions Club fourth annual Fall Antique, Crafts and Vendors Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Second Street, Allenwood.
• Saturday Story Time “Pete the Cat: Trick or Pete,” noon to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children 3 and up. ($)
• “Monarch Madness” Children’s Workshop, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. 570-326-3326 or lchsmuseum@verizon.net. (R)
• 11th annual International Harvest Fall Festival, 2 to 7 p.m., IH Dealership Prototype Museum, 47 S. Chestnut St., Millville.
• LAHS Broadway Bistro, 6 p.m. Lewisburg Area High School, 545 Newman Road, Lewisburg. Musical revue with food to benefit spring musical. ($)
Sunday, Oct. 20
• All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
• Dale-Engle-Walker House tours, 1 to 4 p.m. Located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
• “Romanov or Rip Off” lecture, 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Gary Smith, of Smith’s Jewelers. www.tabermuseum.org.
• Williamsport Chamber Players concert, 4 p.m., Community Arts Center, Williamsport. ($)
• Fall Fest and Fam Blitz, 4 p.m. start, Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, autumn activities followed by high-octane family “game show,” 570-524-4819, www.crsrds.org.
• Country Gospel Music concert, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise St., Turbotville. Featuring the Joe Murray Band. Soup and sandwich meal served at 5.
Monday, Oct. 21
• Millmont West Union Lions Club Cash/Gift Card Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Carriage Corner Restaurant, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Empty Arms support group, 7 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• Craft Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Milton Senior Action Center, 219 Filbert St., Milton.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Senior Strong, 2:30 p.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Janine Fee will present “Fall Prevention.”
• Open house, 4 to 7 p.m., Kingdom Kidz Inc., 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
• Juuling Presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Midd West High School auditorium, Middleburg.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• Blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Mifflinburg YMCA Center, Mifflinburg.
• All-you-can-eat fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Thursday, Oct. 24
• Free fellowship meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown. (D)
• Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. McCann School of Business and Technology, 7495 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg. A night of family fun open to all, RSVP on Facebook.
• UPMC Susquehanna Spirit of Women Girl’s Night Out, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Allison Massari will present “The Art of Happiness. 888-720-8461. (R)
• Cookin’ Men, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg. Benefits the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen.
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Boo!burg, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Haunted House, 7 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, 110 Main St., Watsontown. Benefits the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund. ($)
