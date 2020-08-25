MILLMONT — A Drive Through Turkey Dinner will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Christ’s United (4 Bells) Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Dinners will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and a vegetable.
All proceeds will fund the “Hopes Haven” Food Pantry, open each Wednesday to residents of Union County.
For more information, call 570-716-5601 or email kim@4bellschurch.com.
