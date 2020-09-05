WILLIAMSPORT — For its first show since closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lycoming College Art Gallery will host the annual Lycoming faculty exhibition.
The gallery is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 24 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Faculty artwork will be on display from Friday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Lycoming College Art Gallery contributes to the city’s arts culture and provides a way for the College to become more involved with the surrounding community. Lycoming art students also have the opportunity to interact with visiting artists and their work, as well as learn the inner workings of a gallery.
Visit www.lycoming.edu/art/gallery.html or email dirocco@lycoming.edu for more information.
