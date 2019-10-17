HARRISBURG — Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania, which is aimed at providing equal rights to crime victims in Pennsylvania by ensuring constitutional protections, announced this week that Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) has been presented with the Guardian of Victims’ Rights Award.
The Guardian of Victims’ Rights Awards are presented to people who have served as advocates and ambassadors for crime victims across the state, working to ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect. Congressman Keller has been a supporter of Marsy’s Law legislation, which is seeking an amendment to ensure that the Pennsylvania Constitution enumerates rights for victims of crime.
“I am honored to receive the Guardian of Victims’ Rights Award,” Keller said. “Marsy’s Law is not just important as a means to ensure the rights of crime victims and their families, who are currently only safeguarded by subject-to-change statutory protections, but it makes common sense. I was proud to support this state Constitutional amendment while in the Pennsylvania General Assembly and champion the proposal as it is set to go before voters in just a few short weeks.”
The award was presented to Keller during a meeting with Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania.
Although the state constitution enumerates rights for individuals accused and convicted of crimes, Pennsylvania does not currently afford the same protections to crime victims. For the state constitution to be amended, legislation must pass in two consecutive legislative sessions before being added to the ballot for voter approval.
Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) introduced House Bill 276 for Marsy’s Law earlier this year, and Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) sponsored the bill in the Senate. The measure was approved by both the House of Representatives and the State Senate during this legislative session, qualifying it to appear as a ballot referendum in the fall.
During the 2017-18 legislative session, Marsy’s Law passed unanimously in the state Senate and House.
