IUP students recognized
INDIANA — Students from Lycoming County have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Provost Scholars and their majors include: Hailey Ann Koch, Jersey Shore, B.S. in nursing; Aaron M. Patchin, Huffman Avenue, B.A. in criminology, Williamsport; Paola Lynzee Walter, Williamsport, B.A. in international studies.
Lycoming College to host America250PA Direct Effect Innovation Challenge
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will play host to four other Pennsylvania colleges and universities for the regional round of the America250PA Direct Effect Innovation Challenge, a collaborative competition initiated by Gov. Tom Wolf to help kickoff a six-year, statewide celebration of America’s 250th birthday in 2020.
The final presentations of the day-long competition will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Trogner Presentation Room in the Krapf Gateway Center on the Lycoming College campus.
America250PA, the Pennsylvania Commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial, was established to plan the commemoration of Pennsylvania’s role in the founding of the United States, and its impact on the nation since then and into the future. America250PA has partnered with academic and industry leaders to offer Pennsylvania college students this once-in-a-lifetime experiential learning opportunity to help launch the initiative. Marshall Welch III, the Sloter Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship, will lead the Lycoming College team in competition against teams from Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.
The teams face three rounds of competition, which began with the campus round, where student teams developed initial concepts and judges selected one team to represent them in the regional round at Lycoming.
Later this month, the Lycoming team will compete with other area colleges and universities to convince a judging panel of Wolf’s cabinet that they have designed, developed, and pitched the best concept to serve as the integrated marketing strategy for the America250PA launch in January 2020. The regional winner will advance to the state final on Nov. 19, to pitch their campaigns to Wolf and officials from the United States Postal Service.
Wolf invited students from every institution of higher education in the Commonwealth to participate in this three-round competition that will give them the chance to turn their integrated marketing campaign strategies into viable campaigns for the America250PA launch.
The America250PA Innovation Challenge is a collaborative effort between the America250PA Commission, the Administration of Governor Tom Wolf, Wilkes-Barre Connect, and marketing industry leaders.
