UPMC physician discusses COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT — Changes in immune systems may place older adults at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a UPMC Susquehanna physician.
"From the data we have on this epidemic, it appears that older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions... are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness," said Dr. Rutul Dalal, medical director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC Susquehanna.
"This may be because as people age their immune systems change, making it harder for their body to fight off disease and infection," he said. "Many older adults are also more likely to have underlying health conditions that make it harder to cope and recover from illness."
Like a cold or flu, Dalal said the virus is spread through human contact.
"People most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are those who have traveled to places where person-to-person transmission of the virus is occurring," he said.
Those who are ill or have cold symptoms should not visit elderly family members, Dalal said.
In general, he said spread of the illness can be stopped by: Frequently washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer; coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue you throw away; staying at home when sick; and following information released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Dalal said UPMC Susquehanna follows CDC recommendations in dealing with the virus.
"Our staff have been educated on how to separate any patient flagged by our screening guidance, and commence infection-prevention procedures," he said. "That includes proper masking and calling a hotline, which is staffed 24/7 by infection preventionists who can determine whether the patient is, indeed, a potential COVID-19 case."
UPMC announced on Saturday that it has COVID-19 testing available.
"We are expanding testing capabilities as fast as possible, but currently not everyone who wants a test can get one," Dalal said. "We are prioritizing testing for symptomatic people at higher likelihood of having the disease. Approval from both a clinician and the UPMC infection prevention team are required before an appointment can be arranged."
When a test must be administered, he said it is done in the hospital setting, with full infection-prevention precautions put in place to protect the safety of staff, patients and visitors.
"UPMC outpatient clinicians will not collect specimens and request testing independently," Dalal said. "Most physician offices are not properly equipped to safely collect specimens."
He also noted that scientists are continuing to study the virus.
"There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity and other features associated with COVID-19," Dalal said. "We will continue to adapt our processes and plans as necessary to ensure the safety of our patients and staff."
He said anyone experiencing a fever, cough or trouble breathing should visit an emergency department.
"If you can, call ahead of time so they may prepare for your arrival so they may prepare for your arrival and prevent the spread of any illness," Dalal said. "But do not delay if you have severe breathing."
