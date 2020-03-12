New Berlin Activities Committee seeks new members
NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Activities Committee recently discussed the need for new members of all ages.
Discussion at the February meeting included the realization that lack of interest could force termination of all events. It was noted that the death of one active member caused the cancellation of the annual Christmas Talent Show and the Silent Auction held on New Berlin Day.
Spring and summer activities were also planned, including the Community Yard Sale on May 2, the July 4th celebration, he New Berlin Activities Committee and the 50-year anniversary of New Berlin Heritage/Day on Aug. 22.
Activities sponsored by the Activities Committee are largely funded through the New Berlin Day event. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Center.
Soup and Mr. Sticky fundraiser
MILTON — A soup and Mr. Sticky fundraiser is currently underway, with proceeds to benefit a new floor in the music room at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
Chicken corn, ham and bean, and vegetable beef soups are available to order. Soups must be ordered by Sunday, March 22.
Orders for Mr. Sticky sticky buns must be placed by Sunday, March 22.
The orders will be available for pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the church social hall on Lower Market Street.
To place an order, call 570-742-2000 or 570-428-3980.
Gift bingo
WATSONTOWN — A themed gift basket bingo will be held Sunday at the Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown.
Doors open at noon, with an early bird game at 12:45 p.m. and regular play starting at 1.
Proceeds benefit the Scott Snyder Memorial Fund.
For more information, call 570-538-3207.
Hershey school holding information night
LEWISBURG — The Milton Hershey School will be holding a free information night at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Country Cupboard, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
The school is open to students in pre-K through 12th grade. The session will explore the technology-driven education and hands-on learning opportunities offered by the school.
For more information or to register to attend, call 800-322-3248 or visit mhskids.org.
Lioness/Lions Spring Fever Antique Show
WATSONTOWN — Doors will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Warrior Run Fire Department Social Hall, Second Street, Allenwood for the Watsontown Centennial Lioness Lions Club Spring Fever Antique, Craft, Vendor Show.
The show will continue to 3 p.m. and feature a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, face painting, antiques and vendors. Proceeds help the Lioness Club to support a wide variety of community service projects and charities.
Contact Rhonda Luongo, Rsluongo@yahoo.com or 570-768-6791 for more information.
