MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Middle School has announced its selections for the P.R.I.D.E. Award for the Student of the Months of March, April and May.
P.R.I.D.E. Award winners were selected by their teaches on the criteria of Positive attitude, Respect for otters, Regular attendance, Involved in at least one extra-curricular activity, Demonstrates honesty and integrity and have Enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont-West Union Area Lions Club.
The students to be recognized are:
• Sixth grade: Lillian Stamm of Mifflinburg for March, Kaiden Kmett of Mifflinburg for April and Matthew Hyder of New Berlin for May.
• Seventh grade: Andrew Blake of New Berlin for March, Aliyah Ikbarieh of Mifflinburg for April, and Jackson Beitz of Mifflinburg for May.
• Eighth grade: Hannah Lounghhead of Mifflinburg for March, Alyson Houseknecht of Mifflinburg for April and Katelynn Sauers of Millmont for May.
Teachers select Students of the Month who are respectful, hardworking and positive leaders in their classrooms. The award is sponsored by the Millmont-West Union Area Lions Club.
Students of the month are:
• Third grade: Lily Ulmer for March, Rain Varner for April and Camryn Roman for May.
• Fourth grade: Allison Keister for March, Claire Hershberger for April, and Wilson Hyer for May.
• Fifth grade: Mason Murray for March, Logan Sauers for April and Hannah Snook for May.
