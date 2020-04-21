HARRISBURG — Information released Monday by the Department of Health included COVID-19 cases by Zip Code.
Locally, Northumberland County has 73 positive COVID cases. The state reported Sunbury is home to 29 of those cases. Milton has nine, as does Shamokin. Six positive cases are reported in Northumberland, while five positive cases for northern Northumberland County/Muncy.
In Union County, eight positive cases were reported in Mifflinburg, five in Lewisburg. In Snyder County, 15 positive cases were reported in Selinsgrove.
In Montour County, 26 positive cases were reported in Danville.
Columbia County, by far, has been the hardest hit local county. Berwick reported 113 cases and another 48 cases were reported in Bloomsburg. Nineteen positive cases were reported in Orangeville.
In Lycoming County, 12 positive cases were reported in Williamsport and six in Jersey Shore.
